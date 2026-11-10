Allen is expected to guard the road goal in Tuesday's clash against the Jets, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Much to the dismay of Connor Hellebuyck fans, Allen is expected to draw the road start against Hellebuyck's former team. Allen has been sparsely used since the acquisition of Hellebuyck, as the former has played in just one of the team's last five games. Overall, the 36-year-old Allen has posted a 6-3-0 record, a 3.20 GAA and an .881 save percentage over nine appearances this season. He is a solid spot start in fantasy Tuesday against the Jets, who rank 26th in the NHL with 2.72 goals per game this season.