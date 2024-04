Allen was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, per Mark Masters of TSN, putting him on track to protect the road goal versus the Maple Leafs on Thursday.

Allen wasn't great in his last start Tuesday against Toronto, surrendering four goals on 38 shots en route to a 5-2 home defeat. He'll try to bounce back in the second half of a home-and-home set against the same talented Toronto team Thursday.