Allen will start Sunday's road game against Anaheim, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Allen's five-game winning streak came to an end in San Jose on Thursday when he allowed five goals on 28 shots (.821 save percentage) en route to a 5-2 loss, but he'll start in the second half of a back-to-back set Sunday. The Ducks have been a formidable opponent this year, ranking seventh in the NHL with 3.60 goals per game. Despite Thursday's struggles, Allen has been sharp this season, going 5-1-0 with a 2.39 GAA and .906 save percentage over seven appearances.