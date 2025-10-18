Allen will patrol the home crease against Edmonton on Saturday, according to Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels.

Allen is coming off a 21-save performance in a 3-1 win over Florida on Thursday. He went 2-0-0 against Edmonton during the 2024-25 regular season, stopping 62 of 64 shots. Allen should get a chance to string together some starts as New Jersey's No. 1 netminder due to the absence of Jacob Markstrom (lower body).