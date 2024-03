Allen will defend the visiting crease in Buffalo on Friday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Allen is coming off a spectacular showing in Toronto on Tuesday, as he turned aside 42 shots in a 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs. Allen has excelled since his trade from Montreal at the trade deadline, going 4-2-0 with a 2.51 GAA and a .925 save percentage. The Sabres are averaging 2.96 goals this season, 22nd in the NHL.