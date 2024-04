Allen will be between the visiting pipes against the Senators on Saturday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Allen was mediocre in his last start, allowing five goals on 20 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Penguins on Tuesday. He is 10-16-3 this season, split between the Devils and the Canadiens. Allen has had trouble versus Ottawa this season, going 0-2-0 while giving up eight goals on only 52 shots (.846 save percentage).