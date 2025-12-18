Allen will protect the road goal versus the Golden Knights on Wednesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Allen won his last outing, posting 30 saves on 31 shots in a 4-1 win over the Ducks on Saturday. He's allowed 14 goals over his last four outings, but he's still gotten a decent share of playing time because Jacob Markstrom has also struggled. The Golden Knights will be missing Jack Eichel (illness) and Shea Theodore (upper body), which takes a little bit of punch out of the opposing lineup.