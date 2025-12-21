Allen will start in net for Sunday's game against the Sabres, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Allen has been excellent in his past two starts, allowing one goal each in two Devils victories over the Golden Knights and Ducks. The 35-year-old's next chance will come Sunday against the Sabres, and he'll be playing behind a lineup that is getting a big boost with the returns of Jack Hughes (hand) and Arseny Gritsyuk (upper body). A red-hot Sabres team, winners of five straight games, awaits.