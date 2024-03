Allen will start Tuesday at home against Pittsburgh, per Dave Molinari of PittsburghHockeyNow.com.

Allen stopped 34 of 36 shots in his last start against Vegas in a 3-1 loss on Sunday. The 33-year-old has been exceptional with the Devils thus far, recording a .945 save percentage and stopping 69 of 74 shots. He will have a favorable matchup against the Penguins who average 2.91 goals per game, which ranks twenty-fourth in the league.