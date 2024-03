Allen made 36 saves in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

The 33-year-old netminder has faced at least 36 shots in all three of his starts since joining New Jersey, but Allen seems to be thriving with the heavy workload. He's allowed only six goals on 111 shots (.946 save percentage) in a Devils sweater while going 2-1-0, and Allen appears set as the team's No. 1 goalie for the stretch run.