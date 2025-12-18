Allen stopped 36 of 37 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Allen couldn't make a 1-0 lead stand to the end, as he gave up a power-play goal to Pavel Dorofeyev with 4:11 left in the third period. The 35-year-old Allen didn't let that shake him, and he was perfect in overtime and the shootout to get his second win in a row. He improved to 10-7-0 with a 2.49 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 18 appearances. Allen hasn't had great consistency this year, but he's been a lot better than Jacob Markstrom, and that's starting to be reflected in the playing time. The Devils' next game is Friday in Utah.