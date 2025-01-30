Allen turned aside 24 shots in Wednesday's 5-0 win over Philadelphia.

It was the third shutout of the season for the 34-year-old netminder, but his first since Nov. 4. Allen has held down the fort well since Jacob Markstrom was sidelined by a sprained MCL, going 3-1-0 with a 1.66 GAA and .938 save percentage while appearing in four straight games. The Devils don't play again until Sunday and have no back-to-back games before the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, so Allen may not need to be spelled by backup Isaac Poulter during that stretch.