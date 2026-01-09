Allen stopped 25 of 29 shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins.

Allen struggled across the first two periods, where he allowed three of the Penguins' four goals. With the loss, he now has an 11-10-1 record with a 2.61 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 23 appearances this season. After a solid start to the campaign, the 35-year-old netminder has a 1-3-1 record over his last five starts. During this time, however, he's maintained a .900 save percentage, which is an encouraging sign for fantasy managers despite his lack of recent appearances in the win column. He has outperformed Jacob Markstrom this season, giving Allen an edge to seize more opportunities down the stretch. In fantasy, he remains a solid option in two-goalie formats. His next chance to bounce back is Sunday against a struggling Jets squad.