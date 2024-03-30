Allen stopped 31 of 34 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres. The last two goals were empty-netters.

The Devils built up a 2-0 lead in the first period, but Tage Thompson's natural hat trick against Allen erased that advantage. This dropped Allen to 4-3-0 with 18 goals allowed over seven contests since he joined the Devils. For the season, the 33-year-old netminder has gone 10-15-3 with a 3.38 GAA and a .900 save percentage over 28 starts. The Devils are off until a back-to-back that begins Tuesday at home versus the Penguins and finishes with a road game versus the Rangers on Wednesday.