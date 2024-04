Allen will patrol the home crease Tuesday against Pittsburgh, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Allen made 31 saves on 34 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to Buffalo. In seven appearances with the Devils since being acquired from Montreal on March 8, he has gone 4-3-0 with a 2.59 GAA and a .923 save percentage. The Penguins sit 23rd in the league this campaign with 2.95 goals per contest.