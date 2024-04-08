Allen allowed one goal on 30 shots in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Senators.

After starter Kaapo Kahkonen let in a goal and exited the game just 8:39 into the first frame, Allen filled in between the pipes and gave his team a chance for the win all night. He turned aside all 30 shots - including two in overtime - that he faced except for one in the third period. Allen only has two wins in his last six games and has allowed 20 goals over that span. With only four games left on the season and four points out of a playoff spot, it is looking dim for the Devils hopes. They host Toronto on Tuesday.