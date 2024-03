Allen was traded from Montreal to New Jersey for a third-round pick that could turn into a second-rounder depending on how many games Allen plays, per Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

Allen hasn't been at his best this year recording an .892 save percentage and a 6-12-3 record with Montreal. The 33-year-old will most likely be the starter in New Jersey as goaltending has been a problem for the Devils. He will look to propel them to a potential playoff spot.