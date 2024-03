Allen made 35 saves in a 6-2 win over the Stars on Thursday.

Allen made his first start since being acquired in a trade from the Montreal Canadiens on March 8 and he did not disappoint. It started off shaky as he allowed two goals on the first three shots but then kicked aside the remaining 34 sent his way, including all six on the power play. The Devils are hopeful that Allen can be the difference maker as they push for one of the Wild Card spots with only 16 games remaining for New Jersey.