Allen stopped 26 of 29 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Allen gave up a goal in each period, and the Devils couldn't keep pace with the Hurricanes' offense. This was Allen's third defeat in his last four games (1-2-1), but he's allowed a modest 11 goals on 121 shots in that span. For the season, the 35-year-old is at an 11-9-1 record with a 2.55 GAA and a .913 save percentage. Allen and Jacob Markstrom have been alternating starts since mid-December, and if that pattern holds, Markstrom will go Tuesday versus the Islanders while Allen would get Thursday's game versus the Penguins.