Kuokkanen is on New Jersey's training camp roster, per the NHL's official media site.

Kuokkanen was previously on loan with Karpat of Finland's Liiga, where he picked up seven points in 16 games, but he's currently practicing with the Devils and competing for a spot in New Jersey's bottom six. The 22-year-old Finn only appeared in one NHL game last campaign, but he was highly productive in the minors, racking up 15 goals and 48 points in 56 games split between Charlotte and Binghamton.