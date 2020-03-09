Devils' Janne Kuokkanen: Back up with big club
Kuokkanen returned to New Jersey from the minors Monday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Kuokkanen racked up three goals and three helpers in four games since joining AHL Binghamton at the trade deadline. His offensive upside appears to have earned him a promotion from the minors and could open the door for him to make his Devils' debut. In his previous NHL outings with Carolina, the 21-year-old notched zero points, 12 shots and four blocks in 11 contests.
