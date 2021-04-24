Kuokkanen (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup with Pittsburgh, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Kuokkanen's status for Saturday's contest won't be determined until the Devils take the ice for pregame warmups. He's picked up 21 points in 41 games this year.
