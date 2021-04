Kuokkanen (hand) is a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against the Flyers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Kuokkanen missed Saturday's loss to the Penguins, but he skated Sunday morning, giving him a chance to return for the evening game. The 2016 second-round pick has recorded 21 points through 41 games this season. We won't know the final verdict on his status until warmups commence at 5:30 p.m. EDT.