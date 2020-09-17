New Jersey loaned Kuokkanen to Oulun Karpat Oy of Finland's Liiga on Thursday.

Kuokkanen spent most of his time in the AHL in 2019-20, racking up 15 goals and 48 points in 56 games split between Charlotte and Binghamton, but he also appeared in one game with the Devils, going scoreless in 12:04 of ice time. The 2016 second-round pick will head to Finland for now, but he'll be recalled ahead of next season's training camp, and he should have a good shot at making New Jersey's Opening Night roster.