Devils' Janne Kuokkanen: Packing up for New Jersey
The Devils acquired Kuokkanen, Fredrik Claesson and a second-round pick from the Hurricanes for Sami Vatanen (leg), Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
The Devils continue to take on prospects during their sell mode, and Kuokkanen is a player who could contribute soon. The 2016 second-round pick (43rd overall) is a good-sized forward (6-foot-1, 190 pounds), and he's been quite productive with AHL Charlotte this year, generating 42 points through 52 games. The 21-year-old may start out with AHL Binghamton, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Devils afford him some games at the top level down the stretch.
