Kuokkanen notched an assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken.

Kuokkanen earned his second assist in three games when he had the secondary helper on Jesper Boqvist's first-period tally. Kuokkanen has picked up five points in eight games since he returned from wrist surgery. The Finnish winger has 16 points, 58 shots on net and a minus-8 rating in a career-high 51 appearances.