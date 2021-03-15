Kuokkanen scored a power-play goal on his lone shot and added two PIM in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Islanders on Sunday.

Kuokkanen got the Devils on the board 5:12 into the game, jumping on a rebound and sweeping a backhander past New York netminder Ilya Sorokin. It was the fourth consecutive game with a goal for the 22-year-old, who had scored just once in his first 28 NHL games prior to his current streak. The bubble is bound to burst eventually -- Kuokkanen's last four goals have come on just six shots -- but it's a positive development for the Devils nonetheless.