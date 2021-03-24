Kuokkanen dished out a pair of assists and had two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over Philadelphia.

Kuokkanen set up Kyle Palmieri's power-play marker late in the first period and Yegor Sharangovich's even-strength strike to give the Devils a 3-1 lead. The 22-year-old Kuokkanen has been on a tremendous run the past two weeks, landing on the scoresheet in seven of his last nine games, with four goals and five assists during that stretch. He also boasts a healthy plus-7 rating in that time.