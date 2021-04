Kuokkanen (hand) will play in Sunday's game versus the Flyers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Kuokkanen is back in the lineup after missing just one game. The 22-year-old has impressed during his first full-time NHL season, as he's provided six goals and 15 assists across 41 games this year. He's expected to skate with Jack Hughes in the top six Sunday.