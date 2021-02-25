The Devils reassigned Kuokkanen to the taxi squad Thursday.
The Finn has played all but one game for the Devils this season, earning one goal and six points across 12:01 of average ice time. This news suggests that Kuokkanen will be out of the lineup when his team takes on the Sabres on Thursday. Kuokkanen was replaced by Yegor Sharangovich on the active roster.
