Kuokkanen was sent down to AHL Binghamton on Monday.

The Devils acquired Kuokkanen from the Hurricanes in February as part of the Sami Vatanen deal. The 21-year-old forward suited up for one game with New Jersey, recording three hits in just over 12 minutes of ice time. He's tallied 48 points in 56 AHL contests this season.

