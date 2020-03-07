Devils' Janne Kuokkanen: Summoned to the Show
The Devils promoted Kuokkanen from AHL Binghamton on Saturday.
Kuokkanen has been highly productive in the minors this season, racking up 15 goals and 48 points in 56 games split between Charlotte and Binghamton. He could make his Devils debut as soon as Saturday against the Rangers.
More News
-
Devils' Janne Kuokkanen: Packing up for New Jersey•
-
Hurricanes' Janne Kuokkanen: Suiting up for exhibition•
-
Hurricanes' Janne Kuokkanen: Out for season•
-
Hurricanes' Janne Kuokkanen: Needs to refine game in AHL•
-
Hurricanes' Janne Kuokkanen: Summoned by Hurricanes•
-
Hurricanes' Janne Kuokkanen: Right back to AHL•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.