Kuokkanen had a goal and two assists in Thursday's 6-3 win over Buffalo.

Kuokkanen set up goals by linemates Jack Hughes and Yegor Sharangovich, and they returned the favor by teeing the Finn up for an empty-netter to finish the scoring. Though he came into this game mired in a six-game point drought and 12-game goal drought, Kuokkanen still has a solid 19 points in 33 games this season. He's carving out a nice role for himself at the NHL level after failing to record a point in 12 appearances spread across three seasons prior to this one.