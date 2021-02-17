Kuokkanen picked up three assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

The Devils aren't yet back at full strength as Nico Hischier and others remain in the COVID-19 protocols, and Kuokkanen took full advantage of the opportunity. The 22-year-old doubled his point total on the season in one fell swoop, but he was hot before the team's long layoff, collecting his other three points in New Jersey's prior four games. Kuokkanen was expected to eventually return to a depth role once everyone is healthy, but if the 2016 second-round pick keeps producing, he could well hold onto a significant role and carve out a spot for himself as part of the team's young core.