Kuokkanen scored a goal on his only shot Saturday in a 3-2 loss to the Islanders.
Kuokkanen gave the Devils a 2-1 lead just 64 seconds into the second period, diving to poke home a loose puck at the side of the crease. After scoring just once in his first 16 games, the 22-year-old has suddenly found the back of the net in each of his last three outings. However, those three goals have come on just five shots, so it's obviously not a sustainable pace for Kuokkanen.
