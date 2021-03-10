Kuokkanen scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Capitals.
He potted New Jersey's first goal of the night in the second period, then helped the team stage a third-period comeback and force OT by helping set up Yegor Sharangovich. Kuokkanen hadn't found the scoresheet in any of his prior six games, and despite his current top-line assignment, the 22-year-old has only two goals and eight points through 17 contests.
