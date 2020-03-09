Devils' Janne Kuokkanen: Ushered to AHL
Kuokkanen was sent down to AHL Binghamton on Sunday.
Kuokkanen didn't crack the Devils' lineup during his brief stint with the big club, but could earn another recall later this month. Since being acquired from the Hurricanes at the trade deadline, the 21-year-old winger has six points in four AHL appearances.
