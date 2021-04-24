Kuokkanen (hand) won't play Saturday versus Pittsburgh.
Kuokkanen injured his hand while blocking a shot during Thursday's loss to the Penguins and he'll miss at least one contest as a result. With Kuokkanen on the shelf, Marian Studenic will draw into the Devils' lineup for Saturday's matchup with Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Devils' Janne Kuokkanen: Game-time call•
-
Devils' Janne Kuokkanen: Three-point night ends drought•
-
Devils' Janne Kuokkanen: Provides two apples•
-
Devils' Janne Kuokkanen: Piling up goals•
-
Devils' Janne Kuokkanen: Tickles twine in third straight•
-
Devils' Janne Kuokkanen: Two-point effort Tuesday•