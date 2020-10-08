Pytlik was drafted 99th overall by the Devils at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

A native of the Czech Republic, Pytlik has filled an offensive role in his two seasons with OHL Sault Ste. Marie. He's been able to get away with that at the junior level, but the consensus is that he doesn't possess the necessary skill set to fill a top-six role at the NHL level. Pytlik is a decent skater, very hard worker, and possesses excellent size (6-foot-3, 195 pounds), so it's easy to see him developing into a useful depth piece for New Jersey down the road. This is a decent pick if expectations are kept in check.