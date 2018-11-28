Devils' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Back on waiver wire
Dea was placed on waivers by the Devils on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Dea -- who was claimed by New Jersey at the start of the season -- played in 20 games in which he tallied three goals, two assists and 27 shots while averaging 10:44 of ice time. The move will allow the team to send the center to the minors if he clears, but the Penguins may be interested in getting him back into the fold.
