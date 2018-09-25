Devils' Jeremy Groleau: Gets three-year ELC with New Jersey

Groleau signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Devils on Tuesday.

Groleau has recorded eight goals and 23 assists over 164 regular-season games with the Chicoutimi Sagueneens of the QMJHL. Those totals don't jump off the page, but Groleau evidently impressed enough in the prospect's camp to garner this max-term entry-level deal. Turning 19 years old Oct. 25, there's still plenty of time for the 6-foot-3, 193-pound defenseman to prove that he belongs at the hockey's top level.