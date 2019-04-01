Devils' Jeremy Groleau: Sent to minors

Groleau was reassigned to AHL Binghamton on Monday.

The 19-year-old just recently finished his season with the Chicoutimi Sagueneens of the QMJHL, recording 23 points in 57 games. Groleau signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the club in September, and will finally start his pro career in the minors. He will finish the AHL season as he continues to develop with a big 6-foot-3, 193-pound frame.