Devils' Jeremy Groleau: Sent to minors
Groleau was reassigned to AHL Binghamton on Monday.
The 19-year-old just recently finished his season with the Chicoutimi Sagueneens of the QMJHL, recording 23 points in 57 games. Groleau signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the club in September, and will finally start his pro career in the minors. He will finish the AHL season as he continues to develop with a big 6-foot-3, 193-pound frame.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...