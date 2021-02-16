Boqvist was assigned to AHL Binghamton on Tuesday.
Boqvist drew into the lineup for five of the Devils' first nine games of the campaign, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him back with the big club soon. The 22-year-old Swede has yet to pick a point up this season.
