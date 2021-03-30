Boqvist was recalled from the taxi squad and will play Tuesday against Boston, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Boqvist has been held pointless in his seven games with the big club this season, but he's evidently done enough in the last two games to maintain his spot on the Devils' fourth line.
