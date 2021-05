Boqvist scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins.

Boqvist knotted the game at 2-2 midway through the third period, tapping home a loose puck on top of the crease for his fourth goal of the season. The 22-year-old has found the back of the net twice in the last four games but has just seven points in 25 appearances overall this season.