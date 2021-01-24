The Devils placed Boqvist on the taxi squad Sunday, Amanda Stein of the team's official site reports.

The 22-year-old has struggled a bit in the early stages of the 2021 season, suiting up in all four games for the club, but he's yet to register a point. Look for Boqvist to continue to develop between the taxi squad and the active roster this season. With the Swede demoted, Nick Merkley was promoted from the taxi squad and is expected to make his season debut in Sunday's game against the Islanders.