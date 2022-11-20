Boqvist scored a second-period goal during Saturday's 5-1 victory over the host Senators.

Boqvist, who scored his second goal in four games Saturday after starting the season with one assist in his opening eight outings, is attempting to solidify his role as a bottom-six forward on the NHL's hottest club. The 2017 second-round draft pick helped his cause by converting a second-period tally that brought an early exit to goalie Anton Forsberg and sparked the Devils to their 12th straight win. However, Boqvist didn't make much of a case after generating just one shot for the 10th time in 12 appearances. In his other two starts, he had two shots.