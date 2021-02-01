Boqvist was placed on the taxi squad Sunday, TSN reports.
Boqvist registered one shot and one block in 11:24 of ice time in Sunday's matchup with Buffalo and was shipped down to the taxi squad in a procedural move following the game. The 22-year-old natural center will likely be back up on the active roster ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Pittsburgh.
