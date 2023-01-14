Boqvist scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Boqvist helped out on Dougie Hamilton's opening tally in the first period and scored a goal of his own in the third. After enduring a 19-game point drought, Boqvist appears set on making up for lost time with a goal and an assist in each of his last two outings. The 24-year-old forward is up to five tallies, three helpers, 34 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 36 appearances in a bottom-six role.