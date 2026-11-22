Boqvist scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Saturday's 9-6 loss to the Blues.

Boqvist put New Jersey on the scoreboard midway through the first period, beating Jordan Binnington from the right circle after a failed clearance. He later contributed an assist as the Devils attempted to recover from an early deficit, but their comeback attempt would fall short. The two-point outing was encouraging for a depth forward, but his supporting role and limited opportunities on the power play continue to restrict his fantasy appeal.